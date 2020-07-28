World Series of Drag Racing postponed to next year

Cordova International Raceway has decided to postpone the World Series of Drag Racing and rescheduled it for 2021.

The decision was made because of the Illinois mandate of keeping spectator seating capacity to 20% to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Instead the event is rescheduled for next year on the weekend of August 27 – 29.

“We are very disappointed that we will not hold the 67th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing this year but look forward to having ‘The Granddaddy of Them All’ bigger and better than ever August 27-29, 2021,” said Cordova International Raceway President/General Manager Dominic Blasco. “Keeping our community that includes our staff, racers, crew members and fans safe is our utmost priority while adhering to guidelines from local and state health officials. We thank our fans and sponsors for their support during this challenging time.”

Those who have purchased tickets should call Cordova International Raceway at (309) 654-2110 or email Teri Blasco to receive credit or to make other arrangements.

For more information, visit RaceCIR.com or call (309) 654-2110