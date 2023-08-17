A World War II-era rail car is nearing the end of its long journey from Germany to the Danville Station Library and Museum in Danville, Iowa.

The rail car was displayed at an event at the Beit Shalom Jewish Community Center in Davenport today. Dozens of spectators and guests turned out to see the rail car and hear about how it was restored from Martin Kaufmann, the lead restorer. Claudia Korenke and her husband Bernhard, who found the rail car, spoke about the search for an authentic rail car that may have been used to transport Jews and others to concentration camps during World War II.

Claudia Korenke & her husband Bernhard Martin Kaufmann

After the news conference, the rail car continued its 90-mile journey to Danville, where it will be installed and opened for display.

