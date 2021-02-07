World War I Lecture Series: Library hosts presentation about submarine warfare

Join Kevin Braafladt, the Army Sustainment Command deputy historian at the Rock Island Arsenal, and the Army Sustainment Command History Office at 6 p.m. Wednesday in exploring the history of World War I through a discussion of “Unrestricted Submarine Warfare & The Zimmermann Note.”

The free virtual program, open to the public, will be held online. More information will be posted closer to the program date here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7315861

During the presentation, you can delve deeper into First World War history by learning about Quad Cities and Rock Island Arsenal historical ties.

For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at (563) 326-7832.