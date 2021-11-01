World’s largest vintage tractor auction coming to new Bend XPO center in East Moline

The new Bend XPO in East Moline features over 70,000 square feet of indoor exhibit and event space. It’s located in The Bend next to Hyatt Place | Hyatt House Quad Cities, The Bend Event Center, Combine, River Bend Park & The Rust Belt.

The 2021 Mecum Gone Farmin’ Fall Premier vintage tractor auction will be held at the brand-new Bend XPO venue on the Mississippi River in East Moline, this Nov. 11-13.

This action-packed auction event will feature 400 vintage tractors, 100 vintage trucks and 375 lots of Road Art available for on-site inspection and purchase, according to a Monday release from Visit Quad Cities. Currently, there are 17 private tractor collections consigned to the Fall Premier auction, and they include the makes of International, John Deere, Oliver, Allis-Chalmers, Ford and more.



Among the featured tractors consigned to the auction is an impressive group of steel-wheel examples, including a rare 1932 Keck-Gonnerman 30-60 N (Lot F49) with extensions on the rear and painted in original colors that were sourced from a preserved, original Model N, as well as an Aultman & Taylor 30-60 (Lot F30) with an original air start setup and extensions.

Some of the auction items include a 1932 Keck-Gonnerman 30-60 N (above top), and an Aultman & Taylor 30-60.

Another featured tractor to be offered is a unique piece of iron in the form of a 1959 John Deere 430 Crawler (Lot F55). This tractor is believed to be something like a prototype model of the John Deere crawlers later produced in the 1970s. Outfitted with a Hi-Crop Track System, this machine made uprooting forestry a more efficient process. A “new-from-the-factory” 1978 International 986 (Lot S30) with only 35 original hours and factory tags will also be offered.



Nearly 100 vintage trucks will cross the auction block in Gone Farmin’s Big Truck vintage-truck auction. A 1956 Peterbilt 350 COE (Lot K18) with an extensive three-year restoration and a 275 HP Cummins Diesel with a rare supercharger from the Keane Thummel Collection is among the selection available. An early production 1953 Peterbilt 280 Conventional (Lot K21), also from the Keane Thummel Collection, with a 262 HP Cummins turbo diesel engine will be offered as well. For those who love Internationals, a 1955 Westcoaster RD 405 Custom Modified (Lot K17) with a Cummins 220 with backdrop manifold is another attractive option to consider.



In addition to the vintage tractors and trucks, 375 lots of Road Art, including a collection of signs from the Keane Thummel Collection, will be offered. Two single-sided smalt signs from McCormick-Deering (Lot M96) and John Deere (Lot M97) are set to cross the auction block as well.



The Gone Farmin’ Fall Premier auction is open to buyers, sellers and spectators. To register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com.

Admission to the auction will be $15 per person, per day. Children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission. The Fall Premier will be broadcast on Facebook Live on Friday, Nov. 12, featuring co-hosts Max Armstrong and Amanda Trudell, along with announcers Max Wilson, Wendell Kelch and Carl Downs. A portion of the auction will be broadcast live on RFD-TV from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The entire event will be streamed live at Mecum.com. For more information about the auction, to consign a tractor, truck or to register to bid, visit Mecum.com, or call 262-275-5050 for more information.



