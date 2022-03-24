The World’s Toughest Rodeo National 2022 Tour comes to Moline’s TaxSlayer Center on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday April 3 with more action, the best entertainment and more fun in the lineup, according to a tour release.

The world’s toughest cowboys will vie to be crowned Pro Rodeo’s World Champion in the bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding. Only at the World’s Toughest Rodeo will you see the top two cowboys come back for the Main Event, the Pendleton Bonus Round, as they crown the winners each night. The action heats up in one of the fan favorite events — Women’s Barrel Racing.

The 2022 World’s Toughest Rodeo includes a new laser light show.

This year includes a new laser light show and exciting opening ceremonies. Roger Mooney, top PRCA Announcer featured at the National Finals Rodeo, will call the action. Top that with PRCA Rodeo Specialty Act, World Champion Rider Kiesner will perform acts that took him to the top of the rodeo game.

Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo has doubled up on fan fun, as the rodeo doors open at 6 p.m. for a free (with ticket) pre-show. Gather up the family and friends and be there when the doors open to “get down in the dirt.”

Come early for more fun and new experiences for 2022. Don’t miss the opportunity to treat your family to pony rides, meet the cowboys before the show, hop in the clown’s barrel for photos, sit on Sonny and Silver Dollar, live photo bulls in the bucking chutes, or get up close and personal in behind the chutes tour with the World’s Toughest Rodeo crew.

The event starts April 2 at 7:30 p.m. and April 3 at 2 p.m. Tickets are family priced starting at just $20 with additional options including a Gold Buckle Package, including best seats in the house, a free program and a VIP meet and greet at 5:45 p.m. and earl access to the pre-show.

Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or the arena box office, 1201 River Drive, Moline. For more info, visit www.wtrodeo.com or call 563-879-4492.