Saddle up, rodeo fans! Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo returns to the Vibrant Arena February 25 – 26, 2023. Fans can expect plenty of action, entertainment and intense competition as the world’s toughest cowboys compete to qualify for the multi-million dollar National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Every dollar the cowboys win puts them one step closer to the crown and top contenders from across the U.S. will be lining up to compete in Moline. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m., with the preshow starting at 6 p.m. on February 25 and 2 p.m., with the preshow starting at 12:30 p.m. on February 26.

Expect edge of your seat action, eight seconds at a time. Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo will spotlight fan favorite events like bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, the thrilling, winner-takes-all Showdown Round and women’s barrel racing. ProRodeo’s best in entertainment will be at the 2023 edition of Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo. Garrett Yerrigan, Cheyenne Frontier Day announcer and fan favorite, will call the action and get the crowd fired up. Cody Sosebee, comedy barrelman, will keep the fans riveted. Don’t miss trick riding phenom Dusti Crain, picked to perform at the National Finals Rodeo!

Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo has amped up the pre-show fan fun. The rodeo opens each night with a free (with ticket) pre-show event “down on the dirt.” Fans can come early for pony rides, meet the cowboys, climb in the clown’s barrel, sit in the bucking chutes on the live photo bulls, Sonny and Silver Dollar, or experience the behind the chutes tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.