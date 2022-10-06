The Daffodil Project aims to plant 1.5 million daffodils around the world in honor of 1.5 million children killed during the Holocaust.

As part of the worldwide Daffodil Project, the public is invited to take part in a daffodil bulb planting on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m. at the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Daffodil Project is a global effort to plant 1.5 million daffodils, to memorialize the 1.5 million children killed in the Holocaust during World War II.

The QCBC is the first Illinois location outside the Chicago area that’s part of The Daffodil Project. So far, there have been 758,000 daffodils planted in over 372 sites around the world, the vast majority of which are in the U.S.

Daffodils for the worldwide project bloomed this past April at Edwards Congregational UCC, Davenport.

The shape and color of the flowers represent yellow stars that Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust, according to the project website.

“Yellow is the color of remembrance. Daffodils represent our poignant hope for the future,” the site says. “They are resilient and return with a burst of color each spring, signifying hope, renewal and beauty. The daffodils also honor those who survived the Holocaust and went on to build new lives after this dark and difficult period.”

Botanical Center executive director Ryan Wille said that while the project has been going many years, the QC center has never been part of it. They plan to plant 250 bulbs this Sunday and then 250 more in fall 2023.

The program is being held in conjunction with the QC community-wide project “Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today.” If you have any questions or need more information, contact Allan Ross at 309-793-1300 or aross@jfqc.org.