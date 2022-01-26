Worst blood shortage in 10+ years disaster for QC, nationwide hospitals

The pandemic is forcing health care workers to make impossible decisions about whom to treat.

Another problem is the blood shortage. The U.S. is running dangerously low on blood supplies, a crisis the American Red Cross called its “worst blood shortage in more than a decade.”

The nationwide emergency has already had extreme consequences for a hospital in California. It closed its trauma center for two hours because it ran out of blood for patients, the first time this has happened in more than 30 years.

The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. ImpactLife here in the QCA delivers blood to many hospitals in the area and is asking everyone to consider donating. For more information, click here.