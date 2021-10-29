Would you live in a haunted house?

Doors creaking… unexplained sounds… things that go bump in the night…
Do Quad Citians believe in ghosts, and would they live in a haunted house?
Just in time for Halloween, the folks at Cinch Home Services wanted to see how many people have been affected by a haunting in their own homes, so they conducted a study to find out. The results might shock you.
Here are some frightening facts that came from the survey and study:
- 83% of people have experienced paranormal activity at least once in their home – 76% say it happened in their current home
- One in 10 people moved out of their home after a paranormal experience
- The south (38%) is the most haunted region of the U.S., followed by the west (30%), Midwest (17%) and northeast(15%)
- 31% of farmhouses in the Midwest are said to be haunted, as are 12% of contemporary or industrial modern homes and 11% of colonial homes
- 34% of paranormal activity in the Midwest takes place in the bedroom – 33% takes place in the living room, and 8% takes place in the backyard
- 41% of people are willing to live in a haunted house – 55% are willing to live next to one
- 50% of people in the Midwest are extremely willing to buy a haunted house – 60% expect to pay less for it
Do you believe in ghosts?