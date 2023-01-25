Carl Sandburg College’s first art show of 2023 features woven works of fabric by Eboni Bellott and is on display through March 20 in the Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery.

An artist’s reception for Bellott’s exhibition, “Vivid Interlacing,” will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the gallery in Building D on Sandburg’s Main Campus in Galesburg, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd. Both the show and reception are free and open to the public.

“Vivid Interlacing” features brightly colored pieces woven from cotton and acrylic materials. Bellott’s creations in the show include shawls, ponchos, table settings, scarves, pouches, clutches and wall hangings. Originally from Schaumburg, Bellott now lives in Macomb. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2005 with a concentration in textiles.

Established in 2006 and named for area artist Lonnie Eugene Stewart in 2015, the Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery has hosted group faculty exhibits, juried student exhibits and the works of area professional artists. For more information, contact Lisa Walker at 309-341-5303 or ldwalker@sandburg.edu.