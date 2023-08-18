A day after a Davenport event commemorated the astounding tale of a pen-pal relationship between Iowa sisters and Anne Frank and her sister, WQPT-TV announced its short film about that story was nominated for a regional Emmy award.

This year, two locally written and produced programs have been nominated for a Mid-America Regional Emmy Award, one of the most prestigious awards in television.

“Your Dutch Friend,” a short film by WQPT (the QC PBS station), is nominated for a 2023 Mid-America Emmy Award.

The first is in the Documentary – Historical category, for WQPT’s “Snapshots: Your Dutch Friend” (just over 14 minutes long).

It’s the story of how two young sisters, Juanita and Betty Wagner of Danville, Iowa became pen pals with Anne Frank and her sister Margo, just as Amsterdam was occupied by Nazi Germany on May 10, 1940.

The letters that united these four young girls are now owned and displayed by the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles. The Danville Station Museum (in Danville, Iowa, 90 miles south of Davenport) is the only remote location where the Wiesenthal Center allows copies of the letters to be displayed.

“Snapshots: Your Dutch Friend” was written and produced by Lora Adams-Kopriva, with video, editing and writing by Chris Ryder.

In a videotaped 2008 interview on view at Danville Station, Betty Wagner recalled how the exchange of letters with sisters attending a Montessori school in Amsterdam was arranged. At the time, Juanita and Anne were 10 years old, while Betty and Margot were 14.

10-year-old Anne Frank wrote from Amsterdam to 10-year-old Juanita Wagner of Danville, Iowa, and Anne’s 14-year-old sister wrote to Juanita’s sister Betty.

After hiding from the Nazis in an Amsterdam annex, the Franks were betrayed and, on Aug. 4, 1944, the Gestapo arrested the annex residents. The Franks were transported by rail to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. Two months later, Anne and Margot were sent to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany.

15-year-old Anne died in Bergen-Belsen in February 1945, after contracting typhus, and that Margot also died there that month, around her 19th birthday. Otto survived Auschwitz, but his wife Edith died in January, likely of starvation.

In 1988, the Wagner letters were sold for $165,000 to an anonymous buyer who donated them to the Simon Wiesenthal Center. Reproductions are displayed at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The originals are kept in a bank vault.

Juanita Wagner Hiltgen died in 2001 and Betty Wagner in August 2012.

Allan Ross hugs Claudia Korenke at Beit Shalom in Davenport after giving her a special necklace, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

On Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities held a press conference about a World War II-era rail car that will be displayed at Danville Station.

The rail car (like those transported Jews to concentration camps) was at Thursday’s event at the Beit Shalom Jewish Community Center in Davenport. Dozens of spectators and guests turned out to see the rail car and hear about how it was restored from Martin Kaufmann, the lead restorer.

Claudia Korenke and her husband Bernhard from Germany, who found the rail car, spoke about the search for an authentic rail car that may have been used to transport Jews and others to concentration camps during World War II.

“Norma Jean, the Elephant” tells the tragic story of an elephant killed by lightning in 1972 in Oquawka, Ill.

The other WQPT Emmy nomination is in the Entertainment (short form content) category for “Snapshots: Norma Jean, the Elephant.” This is the story of twin elephants who each became famous through extraordinary circumstances, one suffering a tragic death by lightning while scheduled to perform in Oquawka, Ill., an hour south of the Quad Cities, in July 1972.

That short segment was also written and produced by Lora Adams-Kopriva, with video, editing and writing by Chris Ryder.

“I’m thrilled to see our hard-working and talented team recognized by this nomination,” Dawn Schmitt, WQPT’s general manager, said in a station release Friday. “Congratulations to them for this well-deserved recognition of their exemplary service in sharing stories of our region with WQPT’s viewing audience.”

As a public media service of Western Illinois University, WQPT PBS actively serves a diverse audience throughout the West Central Illinois and Eastern Iowa region.

You can watch “Your Dutch Friend” HERE, and “Norma Jean” HERE.

The Mid-America chapter for the Emmys includes Iowa, Illinois (outside the Chicago area), Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana. The 47th-annual awards will be given out Sept. 30, 2023 in Branson, Mo.

For a complete list of nominees, click HERE.