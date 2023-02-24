WQPT, Quad Cities PBS is bringing back the “Ready to Learn Early Childhood” Conference this spring.
The event is offered in partnership with Star Net regions I and III, Western Illinois University, with support from the Grad Center – providing current and relevant information on a variety of topics related to early childhood education, including Equity and Access and is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, according to a WQPT release.
The “Ready to Learn Early Childhood” conference was last offered in 2018. WQPT’s director of educational outreach, Melissa Gravert – a former teacher in the job since last summer – wanted to relaunch the conference to provide the teaching and homeschooling community with high-quality early childhood professional development and a chance for attendees to connect with community organizations and vendors.
The “Ready to Learn Early Childhood” conference (at the WIU-QC campus in Moline) features keynote presentations, and breakout sessions, along with opportunities for community organizations and vendors to share information.
The “Ready to Learn Childhood Conference” is an all-day event, and the registration fee is $50, which includes breakfast and lunch, two keynote presentations. Speakers will be Ruth Spiro, author of the bestselling “Baby Loves Science,” and Dr. Antoinette Taylor, a specialist in pre/K-12 curriculum and instruction.
The event also includes a selection of breakout sessions on a variety of topics, and professional development credits for applicable sessions from ISBE, Gateways, and Early Intervention.
For more information or to register, visit the conference website HERE or call 309-764-2400.