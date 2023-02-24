

WQPT, Quad Cities PBS is bringing back the “Ready to Learn Early Childhood” Conference this spring.

The event is offered in partnership with Star Net regions I and III, Western Illinois University, with support from the Grad Center – providing current and relevant information on a variety of topics related to early childhood education, including Equity and Access and is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, according to a WQPT release.

Melissa Gravert is the education director for WQPT Quad Cities PBS.

The “Ready to Learn Early Childhood” conference was last offered in 2018. WQPT’s director of educational outreach, Melissa Gravert – a former teacher in the job since last summer – wanted to relaunch the conference to provide the teaching and homeschooling community with high-quality early childhood professional development and a chance for attendees to connect with community organizations and vendors.

The “Ready to Learn Early Childhood” conference (at the WIU-QC campus in Moline) features keynote presentations, and breakout sessions, along with opportunities for community organizations and vendors to share information.

The “Ready to Learn Childhood Conference” is an all-day event, and the registration fee is $50, which includes breakfast and lunch, two keynote presentations. Speakers will be Ruth Spiro, author of the bestselling “Baby Loves Science,” and Dr. Antoinette Taylor, a specialist in pre/K-12 curriculum and instruction.

The event also includes a selection of breakout sessions on a variety of topics, and professional development credits for applicable sessions from ISBE, Gateways, and Early Intervention.

For more information or to register, visit the conference website HERE or call 309-764-2400.