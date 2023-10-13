WQPT PBS’ largest children’s event of the year, Imagination Station, is back, and you’re invited to attend. It will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, on the Western Illinois University-Quad Cities campus, 3300 River Drive, Moline.

The event is free with a ticket. Tickets are available at the WQPT website HERE.

“Typically, tickets sell out the first day, with a total of 4,000 tickets distributed to either the morning or afternoon sessions,” WQPT director of education and outreach Melissa Gravert said in a Friday release. “We respectfully request families to register only once so every family has the opportunity to attend.”

Imagination Station brings learning and fun together. Kids will explore awesome learning topics like science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) while they meet and interact with 12 super special PBS KIDS characters including: Alma, Clifford, Curious George, Daniel Tiger, Donkey Hodie, Elinor, Katerina Kittycat, Molly, Nature Cat, Rosie, Xavier Riddle and Zeke. Each of these characters will occupy their own learning station that offers games and activities.

In addition to visits with their favorite PBS characters, kids also will be able to read alongside therapy dogs, get creative with art and receive a free book provided by Read United and United Way Quad Cities.

Imagination Station is supported by presenting sponsors, Scott County Regional Authority. Character sponsors include: IHMVCU, Tyson Foods, SAL Community Services, 3M and the Family Museum.

For more information, visit wqpt.org/imagine or email Gravert at m-gravert@wiu.edu.