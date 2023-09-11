WQPT PBS is seeking volunteers for Imagination Station, their biggest children’s event of the year. Held on Saturday, Oct. 14, with thousands of children attending, volunteers will assist with set-up, activity stations, costumed PBS characters, and other fun tasks.

“It was the best day of my life!”

That’s what one of WQPT’s guests once said about Imagination Station, according to a Monday news release. As a volunteer, you will have an awesome time, too! This is an opportunity to join WQPT in educating curious children, while gaining heartfelt experiences and memories.

WQPT is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and is based at the WIU-QC campus in Moline.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up at this link HERE. A variety of PBS characters — everyone from Daniel Tiger to Rosie — will be part of the day’s entertainment. They will all occupy their own learning stations, offering activities and presenting useful resources.

In addition to visits with their favorite PBS characters, kids will be able to read alongside therapy dogs, get creative with art, music, and dance, and explore the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Additionally, each attendee will receive a free book.

The event is free to all attending, with an anticipated attendance of over 4,000 people. For more information, visit the Imagination Station website HERE or email m-gravert@wiu.edu.

WQPT is a media service of Western Illinois University.