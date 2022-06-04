WQPT welcomes their 2022 WQPT/PBS Ambassadors, after a two year absence due to COVID. Ambassadors are a more highly trained extension of the WQPT volunteer force, representing the station at fairs, community and fundraising events and on television. It’s also a way for these students to fulfill their school’s volunteerism requirements while making an impact in their community. This year, WQPT will be bringing in mascot Molly of Denali to appear throughout the viewing area.

The Ambassadors for 2022 are:

Jacqueline Isaacson (Augustana College)

Wyatt Gordon (Western Illinois University-QC)

Regan Tucker (St. Ambrose University)

Elisa Schmitt (Cedarville University)

Junior Ambassadors are:

Renny Fillingham (Moline High School)

Emilia Schmitt (Geneseo High School)

Ms. Isaacson is also the group’s lead ambassador.

The Ambassadors will be at events throughout the WQPT viewing audience. Click here to see the calendar of locations.