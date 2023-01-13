WQPT, Quad Cities PBS is holding their third on-air/online “The Auction is at Your House.” It will air on WQPT Jan. 26 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. while bidding starts online Jan. 17.

Items can be viewed before the on-air portion of the auction by visiting wqpt.org/auction. Bidders need to sign up before they can begin bidding, according to a Friday release. Click on an item and a link will pop up. People can bid using their phone, placing bids in real time.

Some of the highlighted items include artwork by Spike O’Dell, an autographed football from Chicago Bears defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, a platter from Hot Glass and a gorgeous necklace from Inspire Design Jewelers, the release said.

WQPT PBS Ambassadors in 2022.

“The Auction is at Your House allows our viewers and anyone from around the country the opportunity to be a part of the fun and to support the station through their participation in the event,” WQPT General Manager Dawn Schmitt said in Friday’s release.

Sponsors for the auction include: EATON, Roger Clawson of State Farm Insurance, Dr. John Frederick and Eye Surgeons Associates, Janet Masamoto and Ernest Arku, Modern Woodmen of America, Quad City Bank & Trust, and Sedlock Construction.

WQPT is a public media service of Western Illinois University.