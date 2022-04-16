WQPT is looking for regional college students to be the station’s faces and voices in the community!

Ambassadors are a more highly-trained extension of the WQPT volunteer force as representatives of the station at fairs, community and fundraising events and on television. Being an ambassadors is also a way for students to fulfill school volunteerism requirements while making a difference in the community. Ambassadors have come from Augustana College, Black Hawk College, Illinois College, the University of Iowa, Illinois State University, Monmouth College, Northern Illinois, Scott Community College, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University.

If you think you have what it takes to be an ambassador for WQPT and PBS, or you know someone who does, click here to apply. Application deadline is May 20. For more information, click here or call (309) 764-2400. WQPT is a public media service of Western Illinois University.