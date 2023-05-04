Nearly 70 years after England’s last royal coronation, WQPT will be re-broadcasting the coronation of King Charles III from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
The live event begins at 2:30 a.m. because of the time difference between the U.S. and London. The producers in London anticipate the festivities to last 7.5 hours, however, this is subject to change, according to a Thursday release from the Quad Cities PBS station.
King Charles was 4 at his mother’s coronation as Queen Elizabeth II, June 2, 1953. She died last Sept. 8, 2022 at 96; Charles is now 74.
Additionally, on Saturday WQPT will also air “Coronation: A Day to Remember from 7 to 8:30 p.m., followed by “Charles R: Making of a Monarch” from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
On Sunday, you can tune in to “Sing for the King” from 4 to 5 p.m. and “The Coronation Concert” from 5 to 7 p.m.
“We know that many people are curious to watch this historic event but don’t want to get up so early. I am happy that WQPT can record the coronation and present it for those who missed it,” Dawn Schmitt, the station’s general manager, said Thursday.
The complete run-down includes:
- Saturday, May 6
The Coronation: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“The Coronation: A Day to Remember” will showcase high points from throughout the day. 7 to 8:30 p.m.
“Charles R: The Making of a Monarch” explores the past 74 years that Charles has been a king in the making, showing his life as captured on film, home movies and TV cameras. 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Sunday, May 7
“Sing for the King” tells the story of the formation of the national choir that will perform on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day following the coronation. 4 to 5 p.m.
The Coronation Concert: Lionel Richie and Katy Perry headline the concert showcasing the country’s diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre, and dance. Hugh Bonneville hosts from the grounds of Windsor Castle. 5 to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit the WQPT website HERE.