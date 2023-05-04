Nearly 70 years after England’s last royal coronation, WQPT will be re-broadcasting the coronation of King Charles III from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

The live event begins at 2:30 a.m. because of the time difference between the U.S. and London. The producers in London anticipate the festivities to last 7.5 hours, however, this is subject to change, according to a Thursday release from the Quad Cities PBS station.

Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on Sept. 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

King Charles was 4 at his mother’s coronation as Queen Elizabeth II, June 2, 1953. She died last Sept. 8, 2022 at 96; Charles is now 74.

Additionally, on Saturday WQPT will also air “Coronation: A Day to Remember from 7 to 8:30 p.m., followed by “Charles R: Making of a Monarch” from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday, you can tune in to “Sing for the King” from 4 to 5 p.m. and “The Coronation Concert” from 5 to 7 p.m.

“We know that many people are curious to watch this historic event but don’t want to get up so early. I am happy that WQPT can record the coronation and present it for those who missed it,” Dawn Schmitt, the station’s general manager, said Thursday.

The complete run-down includes:

Saturday, May 6

The Coronation: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“The Coronation: A Day to Remember” will showcase high points from throughout the day. 7 to 8:30 p.m.

“Charles R: The Making of a Monarch” explores the past 74 years that Charles has been a king in the making, showing his life as captured on film, home movies and TV cameras. 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

“Sing for the King” tells the story of the formation of the national choir that will perform on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day following the coronation. 4 to 5 p.m.

The Coronation Concert: Lionel Richie and Katy Perry headline the concert showcasing the country’s diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre, and dance. Hugh Bonneville hosts from the grounds of Windsor Castle. 5 to 7 p.m.

