WQPT, the Quad Cities PBS station, is looking for a few more good Ambassadors.

Regional college students have been making a difference for years as WQPT/PBS Ambassadors, an elite volunteer group representing WQPT throughout eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

WQPT Ambassadors help in numerous station events and activities — in addition, they assist with event planning, marketing, education and other career-oriented activities.

The Ambassadors are a more highly trained extension of the WQPT volunteer force representing the station at fairs, community and fundraising events and on television, according to a Thursday release from WQPT. It is also a way for students to fulfill their school’s volunteerism requirements while making a difference in the community.

Lucita Sky in the PBS series “Hero Elementary.”

This year, WQPT will be bringing in “Hero Elementary” character Lucita Sky to appear at WQPT events the last week of June. “Hero Elementary” is an animated children’s show on PBS.

Ambassadors have come from Augustana College, Black Hawk College, Illinois College, University of Iowa, Illinois State University, Monmouth College, Northern Illinois, Scott Community College, St. Ambrose University, and Western Illinois University.

For more information and an application, visit the Ambassadors website HERE. The application deadline is May 15. Inquiries can be made by calling 309-764-2400. WQPT is a public media service of Western Illinois University.