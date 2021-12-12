Wreaths Across America remembrance will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery

The Rock Island National Cemetery will participate in the national Wreaths Across America program and conduct a remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the cemetery’s main flagpole.

Vetting will take place at the gate for this special event, which will not require obtaining a visitor’s pass to access the installation and the cemetery.

The national nonprofit Wreaths Across America organization wants to ensure no veteran from the Quad City area is forgotten this holiday season. Individuals who would like to sponsor a wreath can contact Wreaths Across America here.

The program ensures that the more than 1,600 individuals buried at Rock Island National Cemetery will never be forgotten.

The cemetery’s remembrance ceremony will include the laying of ceremonial wreaths to honor each of the military services, POWs, and all veterans, past and present. The Department of Veteran Affairs works hand-in-hand with the national nonprofit Wreath Across America organization across the country to assist in the remembrance and recognition of the veteran population during the holiday season.

Each year the Wreaths Across America program ensures that remembrance wreaths will be placed at the headstones of fallen veterans at nearly 1,000 locations across the country and overseas.