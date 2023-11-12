Wreath Across America, a day honoring those souls buried at national cemeteries, is approaching, a news release says This year, ceremonies will take place at more than 4,000 national cemeteries across 50 states.

The ceremony at the Rock Island National Cemetery will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Sponsorship of wreaths is being accepted for 2023 through Tuesday, Nov. 28. Each wreath costs $17. The cemetery does accept specific requests for placement of a wreath on a loved one’s grave site, the release says.

Currently there are approximately 33,500 people buried at the cemetery. Typically, 2,000 -2,500 wreaths are donated, so more are needed to ensure every veteran has a wreath, the release says.

Various groups support the Rock Island National Cemetery through sponsorship for their organization’s fundraising efforts or by participating in the a buy two wreaths, get one free initiative. These groups can be found on the Wreath Across America – Rock Island National Cemetery link here: Overview – Wreaths Across America

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.