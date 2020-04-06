Wreck in west Davenport has area shut down

A major accident involving an SUV in Davenport has drawn a heavy police presence.
Local 4 News was first on the scene.
It happened Sunday night near the intersection of West Kimberly Road and West 60th Street around 6:00 p.m
A long stretch of West Kimberly Road has been closed off.
Local 4 spotted vehicle debris on the road.
Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies and Davenport Police are on the scene.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
We’ll update you both on-air and online as we find out more details.