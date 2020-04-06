1  of  3
Wreck in west Davenport has area shut down

A major accident involving an SUV in Davenport has drawn a heavy police presence.

Local 4 News was first on the scene.

It happened Sunday night near the intersection of West Kimberly Road and West 60th Street around 6:00 p.m

A long stretch of West Kimberly Road has been closed off.

Local 4 spotted vehicle debris on the road.

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies and Davenport Police are on the scene.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

We’ll update you both on-air and online as we find out more details.

