After 20-plus years, the David R. Collins Writers’ Conference (formerly known as the Mississippi Valley Writers’ Conference) will be back at Augustana College this week, June 22-24.

The event features a stellar conference faculty (Kali White VanBaale, Keith Pilapil Lesmeister, Jesus “Chuy” Renteria, and Rebecca Wee) leading three-day workshops, participating in a Community Conversation keynote event, and holding a public reading. The conference will also host a community book fair on Saturday, June 24 for local/regional authors, publishers, booksellers, and more.

Registration is open now, via the Midwest Writing Center website or by calling the MWC office at (309) 732-7330. The center will continue to offer scholarships to students, veterans/active-duty service members, and those with financial need.

Kali White VanBaale

This year’s conference offers four three-day workshops, led by accomplished faculty members, and returning Midwest Writing Center favorites:

“Where Is Language Coming From? Point of View in Novels” with Kali White VanBaale

“Half-Court Offense, Full-Court Press: A Generative Short Fiction Workshop” with Keith Pilapil Lesmeister

“Mapping Our Memories for Storytelling: Memoir Workshop” with Chuy Renteria

“Making New Poems” with Rebecca Wee

Keith Pilapil Lesmeister

Complete course descriptions as well as bios for the conference’s distinguished faculty are available on the MWC website HERE.

DRC Writers’ Conference Public Events

Keynote Event: Community Conversation featuring Writers’ Conference Faculty: Thursday, June 22, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St. Davenport.

The free public reception will be at 6 p.m. and the keynote event at 7 p.m. For this year’s keynote, the conference faculty will start a conversation MWC will be continuing in a series of events throughout the year by responding to a simple question: Why is writing important?

They will give their individual responses, to begin a conversation among themselves, and then attendees will be invited to join via Q & A.

Jesus “Chuy” Renteria

Conference Faculty Reading and Participant Open Mic: Friday, June 23 at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave. Rock Island.

There will be a social hour at 6 p.m., faculty reading at 7 p.m., and participant open mic at 8 p.m. This is also free and open to the public.

Community Book Fair: Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Gävle Hall (in the Gerber Center for Student Life), Augustana College, 3435 9 1/2 Ave. Rock Island.

This book fair is for local/regional authors, publishers, booksellers, and more. Registration fee not required to participate in the book fair. Tables for participants are $10, or two for $20. Free and open to the public.

Rebecca Wee, who is on the Augustana faculty, is on the Writers’ Conference faculty.

The 2023 David R. Collins Writers’ Conference is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors and grantors: Modern Woodmen of America, Founding Sponsor; the Regional Development Authority; Illinois Humanities; the Illinois Arts Council Agency; Augustana College; the Figge Art Museum; and Rozz-Tox.

For more information about the Writers’ Conference, contact Ryan Collins, ryan.collins@mwcqc.org, 309-732-7330, or visit the conference website HERE.