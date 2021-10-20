Writers in upper Midwest invited to submit for second year of MWC Foster-Stahl Chapbook

MWC Press, from the Midwest Writing Center, is accepting submissions for the next Foster-Stahl Chapbook Series.

MWC Press, the press imprint of the Rock Island-based Midwest Writing Center, is now accepting submissions for the second year of The Foster-Stahl Chapbook Series, which looks to publish outstanding short collections of poetry, prose (fiction or nonfiction), or hybrid work from poets and writers living in the upper Midwest region.

The contest is named in memory of two important figures in MWC’s history, whose lasting contributions to the center have made this series possible:

Mary Foster (1937-2019), a long-time educator and member of the MWC Board of Directors, as well as a founding member of MWC’s Legacy Society.

a long-time educator and member of the MWC Board of Directors, as well as a founding member of MWC’s Legacy Society. Richard “Dick” Stahl (1939-2020), a teacher and poet who published three collections (including Bluffing and Mr. Farnam’s Guests), and served as the inaugural Quad Cities Poet Laureate in 2001-2003.

All submitted manuscripts will be reviewed and selected by a group of writers/editors affiliated with MWC. Authors of selected manuscripts will receive a publishing contract with MWC Press, a $300 publication fee, 20 copies of the finished chapbook, and an invitation to a reading in the Quad Cities (either in a virtual format, or an in-person reading, if possible, with MWC will covering travel expenses).

MWC is committed to publishing at least one chapbook in 2022, but reserves the right to select more than one manuscript for publication. The series aims to publish at least one chapbook every year.

The submission period will run through Dec. 31st, 2021, and anyone in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North and South Dakota, and Ohio is eligible to submit, to midwestwritingcenter@gmail.com. Submissions will be accepted via email and snail mail. Full submission details can be found on www.mwcqc.org/foster-stahl-chapbook-series/.

The submission fee is proof of purchase of 1 (one) MWC Press chapbook ($10) from mwcqc.org/books. The MWC is a member of Council of Literary Magazines and Presses (CLMP) and adheres to its Code of Ethics.