A successful small-market radio stations is under new ownership, a news release says.

WRMJ radio – which started broadcasting 44 years ago – has been sold to WRMJ LLC. The sale was completed on Tuesday. John Hoscheidt helped put the station on the air in June of 1979, then he and a group of local businessmen purchased the station four years later. Hoscheidt and his wife, JoAnn, have been the sole owners since 1993. He also has served as WRMJ’s general manager since the station started broadcasting.

WRMJ 102.3 FM and WRMJ.com serve the Aledo area as well as Mercer and surrounding counties in western Illinois and eastern portions of Iowa. The area covers tens of thousands of households and businesses across the region. In an industry that has seen many changes over the past two decades, WRMJ’s longevity, consistency and success in serving listeners have made it an exception in local broadcasting. The Illinois Broadcasters Association named WRMJ the Small Station of the Year in 2020.

The new owners are closely connected to the area. Rusty Dunn, one of WRMJ’s first employees, and W.J. and Crista Albertson, strong supporters of local economic development, intend to build on WRMJ’s strength as a full-service community radio station, the release says. Programming at the station includes area news, sports, and agricultural features, as well as a country music format featuring a unique blend of hand-picked modern and classic songs.

Plans are underway for the station to broadcast live from new studios in historic downtown Aledo later this month. WRMJ’s studios and offices will relocate to the former Cooper’s TV building which sits in the heart of downtown Aledo overlooking Central Park. The main broadcasting studio – featuring floor to ceiling windows – will be visible to people passing by the building day and night.

“Having been born and raised in the Aledo area, and being lucky enough to work at WRMJ in its early years, I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to be part of the station’s future,” said Dunn. “The job that John and his staff have done over the years to make WRMJ what it is, and providing quality coverage day-in and day-out is rare in this business. It’s up to us to keep this going for the next generation.”

The Albertsons commented on the history of the new location. “Gene and Virginia Cooper were special to our family, this community, and WRMJ. Several generations in Mercer County bought TVs and radios and the new station location,” W.J. said. “As an Aledo kid growing up in the 80s, many share my memories of stopping by after school to check the top 40 cassettes and records for sale at the store. We are so happy to bring music and radio back to this historic downtown location.”

Hoscheidt – well known as the long-time voice of the Aledo Green Dragons and Mercer County Golden Eagles football – will continue to work with the station in a limited capacity during the first year of transition, including his continuing to announce high school football and other sports events.

“I can’t be more pleased with W.J. and Rusty taking over ownership,” said Hoscheidt. “They understand how important WRMJ is to the advertisers and listeners we serve. This station is my legacy and I’m so proud of the work our team has done over all these years. I’m looking forward to this new chapter for WRMJ.”

In the coming months, Hoscheidt will be working alongside radio broadcasting veteran Terry James Fillmer during his transition into the general manager role. Known as Terry James on the air, Fillmer – a Sherrard native – started working at WRMJ in January 1996 and is currently the station’s midday host.

“John has laid the groundwork for us to continue to serve our loyal listeners and advertisers,” Fillmer said. “I am honored that I will be able to continue to learn from him as we move forward into the next generation of broadcasting. Being local and supporting the businesses and families that live in this area will continue to be our top priority.”

“There is something special about Aledo’s downtown and we’re excited to be part of the energizing actions to revitalize this area as a hub of commerce and community activities,” said Dunn. “WRMJ’s new home will be a pillar for the downtown as well as continuing to be a strong supporter of events and activities that promote quality of life across the entire region.”

The new owners intend to boost WRMJ’s online presence, including podcast production, live music recordings, and provide voice-over services. The station will also continue to carry University of Illinois football & basketball, along with St. Louis Cardinals baseball.