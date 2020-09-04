Wrongful death lawsuit could soon end in multi-million dollar settlement

There could be a multi-million dollar settlement in the works for a wrongful death lawsuit involving the death of a man during a struggle with police in Maquoketa.

The Maquoketa Police Department received a call of a physical altercation around 7 AM on June 15, 2019 on West Apple Street, and Drew Edwards of Maquoketa was arrested for assault-related charges.

Edwards was tased multiple times in the process of being arrested.

He was taken to the hospital for “a medical episode” and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. We’ve provided a portion of the body cam footage from that incident below.

Edwards’ estate filed a lawsuit in October of 2019 against the City of Maquoketa, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Brendan Zeimet, Steve Schroeder, and Mike Owen.

Now, a consultant for the Edwards Family attorney says the plaintiffs expect a settlement worth $4 million from the City of Maquoketa and $500,000 from Jackson County.

Gerald Smith, Maquoketa City Manager, tells Local 4 News a settlement is pending city council approval set for September 8. Jackson County Board of Supervisors President Mike Steines says he has not seen any dollar amount regarding this case and says as far as he knows the case is still in litigation.

We have provided a link to the original court documents below.

This is a developing story. Local 4 News will provide any future updates on-air and online.