He’s been one of the voices WVIK radio for more than 30 years and served as news director, and now, Herb Trix is ‘hanging up his microphone,’ so to speak.

Host of ‘All Things Considered,’ Trix has announced his retirement. Trix joined the Quad-City NPR station in 1987 and even worked with our old WHBF radio station before working at WVIK. Looking forward to the next phase of his life, Trix says he plans to step away and “sign off” from WVIK Friday, September 15.