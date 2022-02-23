WWE world champion and Quad Cities native Seth “Freakin” Rollins will return to wrestle at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline, on March 20 at 7 p.m., in the first WWE event here in nearly three years.

Rollins (a 35-year-old Davenport native, born Colby Lopez) is a four-time world champion in WWE, Triple Crown Champion, a Grand Slam Champion, and holds the record for most title reigns with the Raw Tag Team Championship (with six). Rollins has headlined numerous major pay-per-view events for WWE, including WrestleMania 31.

He’s the only man to cash in a Money in the Bank contract in the main event of WrestleMania and the only person to ever hold the WWE Championship and United States Championship simultaneously.

“A veteran of the independent scene who sometimes seems more ninja than wrestler, Rollins set up shop as one of WWE’s on-the-spot history-makers from the second he walked in the door,” according to his WWE bio. “From his reign as the first-ever NXT Champion to his vaunted time as The Architect of the dominant trio The Shield, Rollins’ first two years in WWE were a master class of evolution. Coincidentally enough, that’s the name of one of the factions he and his fellow Hounds of Justice managed to upend in their near-spotless two-year run throughout WWE’s ranks.”

WWE superstar Becky Lynch

On March 20, Rollins will take on AJ Styles. The night includes United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (who’s married to Rollins) will be part of the Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

The TaxSlayer RAW Road to Wrestlemania event also includes The Miz, Finn Balor, and the RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy. Tickets start at $20, available HERE.