WWI lecture series: Learn ‘Causes of World War I’ in free presentation

Join Kevin Braafladt, the Army Sustainment Command Deputy Historian at the Rock Island Arsenal, and the Army Sustainment Command History Office at 6 p.m. Wednesday in exploring the history of World War I through a discussion of the causes of the First World War.

Participants will learn about Quad Cities and Rock Island Arsenal historical ties, a news release says.

The public is welcome to the free virtual program. For more information, which will be posted closer to the program date, visit https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7315856

For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.