WWII veteran still serving veterans

95-year-old Alice Lynch is a volunteer at the Quad Cities VA clinic.

She started volunteering in Iowa City, then at her local VA in Bettendorf, which has since moved to Davenport.

The Army veteran’s family has a long history in the military.

“I lost a brother in World War II, my other brother was wounded, my dad’s a World War I veteran. A lot of veterans in my family. I just believe this country’s worth defending. I love my country very much.”

Lynch served as a typist for the hospital in sheppard field during WWII. She’s still using the clerical skills she learned in the Army at the VA clinic.

Lynch has been volunteering at VA clinics for around 50 years now, and she has no plans of stopping.

“As long as God gives me breath I guess. I have to walk a little bit too. I take the river bend transit here and back. Every Tuesday, I’ll do my job as long as I can. My kids want me to quit but they don’t boss me!”