After nine years of consecutive sales growth, Geneseo-based Wyffels Hybrids on Friday announced plans for a new site in Ames, Iowa.

“Our western business has been a critical part of our growth for many years and we’re excited about taking this step towards the future,” says Jacob Wyffels, Wyffels Hybrids Vice President of Production.

The new facility, located on approximately 150 acres near Interstate 35 and Highway 30, will ensure that Wyffels’ growing customer base continues to enjoy industry leading products and support throughout the growing season, according to a company release.

The first phase of construction includes a new warehouse and distribution center to bring seed closer to customers in Iowa, southern South Dakota and southern Minnesota. Wyffels fully expects that future expansion will include seed corn production capabilities, enhanced research and corn breeding functions, agronomic demonstration opportunities, as well as meeting and training resources for employees and customers.

“Our customers expect a certain level of quality and personal service,” Wyffels says. “This new site will be key to meeting those expectations in many aspects for years to come.”

Adding a site in the center of the western portion of the Wyffels marketing region is the next step in the evolution of the growing business. The new Iowa site will expand as further growth drives the need for additional capabilities, the release said.

Wyffels Hybrids is headquartered in Geneseo.

The land purchased from Alliant Energy provides an ideal location, with access to talent and research from Iowa State University and two major interstates for transportation/distribution.

“It is a pleasure to help facilitate the connection of our customers and prospective customers with Alliant Energy Growth Sites, like the Prairie View Industrial Center,” said Dennis Jordan, Director of Customer Communications & Economic Development, Alliant Energy. “Centrally and conveniently located in the heart of Iowa, Ames is known for its healthy, stable economy, flourishing cultural environment and the world-renowned Iowa State University. Wyffels Hybrids will succeed here and Alliant Energy is pleased to be part of their impressive growth.”

Wyffels said they look forward to being part of the Ames community.

“We are thrilled with this announcement. The first company to land in the new Prairie View Industrial Center, with the prominent brand of Wyffels Hybrids, is such a great win for the Ames region,” said Dan Culhane, President & CEO of the Ames Chamber of Commerce and Ames Economic Development Commission.

“This company perfectly aligns with some of the core strengths of Iowa State University and our board of directors could not be more pleased. We are grateful that the Wyffels family has selected our community to make this investment and create meaningful employment opportunities.”

Wyffels Hybrids plans to begin shipping from the Iowa site in spring 2024.

“We’re excited to break ground in Ames next spring,” Wyffels says. “This is a historical moment for our family and our team of employees. We look forward to working alongside even more corn growers who see the value and importance of independence and family ownership. We’re thrilled to plant our independence here in Iowa.”

Wyffels Hybrids, headquartered in Geneseo, is the fastest growing seed corn company in the nation, the release said. Focusing strictly on developing and marketing elite corn hybrids, the company is dedicated to providing corn growers in Illinois, Iowa, southern Wisconsin, southwest Minnesota and southeast South Dakota with exceptional products, the latest agronomic information, and unmatched customer service and product support.

For more information, visit their website.