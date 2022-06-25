The Wyndham Moline on John Deere Commons will host a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 30.

The Wyndham, formerly known as The Radisson, is at 1415 River Drive in Moline. An open house will be held after the ceremony.

Mike Amin and the Amin Group, along with CTwo Hotels, will begin a new partnership with the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brand. Effective June 19, 2022, after formerly being a Radisson hotel for 25 years, they are now part of the world’s largest franchise company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

With more than 9,000 hotels and 92 million rewards members, they can leverage the program for the betterment of the hotel’s success and the local communities economic growth, a news release says.