Xstream Cleanup while practicing social distancing

Want to get outside and help clean up the environment? Xstream Cleanup is giving you the opportunity to give back to the environment and our community, while practicing social distancing.

The annual event that started in 2004 to remove trash from area waterways is adapting to conditions in the current pandemic by offering cleanup kits consisting of bags, gloves and vests for those interested in cleaning up litter in their neighborhoods. Also, they encourage participants to work only with those who reside in their household and follow all state and local health department guidelines, including avoiding closed areas, maintaining 6 feet of distance between you and anyone you encounter, and avoid touching your face while cleaning up the area.

To get a cleanup kit, contact Xstream Cleanup at info@xstreamcleanup.org and let them know the outdoor area you’re going to clean up. The kits will be available for pick up between 7:30am to 4pm at the Scott Area Recycling Center in Davenport.

The bags can be placed with the regular garbage for pick up. Participants are asked to tally up how many bagfuls they collected, how long you worked and how many family members participated. The data collected is reported to Keep America Beautiful and helps support the Xstream Cleanup effort.

Visit the Xstream Cleanup website for more information.