Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix kart races canceled for 2020

Augustana names new basketball coach
The 2020 Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix that normally takes place on Labor Day weekend in downtown Rock Island has been canceled.

The organizers felt with there were too many uncertainties, like the number of race participants, availability of volunteers, and restrictions on restaurants and nightlife, and felt it best for the safety of spectators, race crews, participants, and volunteers to not hold this year’s event.

“In the end, we simply felt that there were too many obstacles to hold the races this year,” said Roger Ruthhart, race president.

Race organizers are already working on plans for the event’s return in 2021.

