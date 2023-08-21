Start your engines as Rock Island will turn into an exciting race course for Labor Day Weekend! Roger Ruthhart joined Local 4 via Zoom to tell us all about the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix.
For more information, click here.
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
Start your engines as Rock Island will turn into an exciting race course for Labor Day Weekend! Roger Ruthhart joined Local 4 via Zoom to tell us all about the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix.
For more information, click here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now