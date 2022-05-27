Now in its 27th year, the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix will welcome domestic and foreign kart racing teams to Rock Island for a thrilling weekend of high-speed racing and after-hours partying September 3-4. The Grand Prix is the biggest weekend event of the year in Rock Island and businesses and race fans from around the Quad-Cities benefit from the boost to the economy and exposure.

This weekend of thrills and excitement could not happen without the dedication and hard work of an organizing committee that represents nearly every city in the QC region. The committee is always looking for new members, new ideas and new energy, whether from individuals or groups. Race fans, retirees or individuals/groups looking to contribute to the quality of life in the Quad-Cities are welcome to join the fun. Whether it’s contributing to the overall project or just taking on one aspect, there’s a place for everyone. Limited opportunities exist for groups with members high school age and older who are raising funds for their organizations and can help with track setup and tear down.

There are also opportunities for groups interested in helping to expand the festival atmosphere by adding their own events while benefiting from the attendance and helping grow it. They would join groups like the Quad City Camaro and Tesla Clubs’ Car Shows, the Bradley University racing team, the Quad City Storm and street performers. Some sponsorship opportunities are still available.

The next meeting of the Grand Prix Organizing Committee is Tuesday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m. in Salon 2 at the Holiday Inn, Rock Island. For more information or to volunteer, email rockislandgrandprix@gmail.com. For more information on the race, click here.