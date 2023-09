Soon, crews will start shutting down some streets in Downtown Rock Island.

Races for the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix start Saturday with the qualifying, and then heat races begin at 12:45 p.m. Several downtown streets will be closed for the races.

(City of Rock Island)

Local 4’s Jay Kidwell will be part of the announcing team all weekend, and all of the spectator areas are wired for sound from the broadcast booth. It’s free to watch the races.