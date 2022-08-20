Two young women could lead the pack when the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series comes to Davenport.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series will continue its inaugural season at the Quad Cities 150. The event will take place at the Davenport Speedway, a news release says. The midget races on Aug. 26-27 will mark their first competition at the track since 2006.

Jade Avedisian of California, and Taylor Reimer of Oklahoma, both have a victory in those five races. Both racers compete for quality race teams and are highly entrenched in the Xtreme point standings. Taylor is currently fifth in points and Jade is eighth.

Jade Avedisian is a 15-year-old phenom that started racing when she was six. She is a part of the Toyota driver development program with an eye on making it to NASCAR. Jade won the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series race at Jacksonville, Illinois in June.

Taylor Reimer has taken a different path to the top of the midget racing world. Taylor also started racing at the age of six. But as a teenager, she put her racing career on hold to concentrate on school. Taylor graduated from Oklahoma University, where she was also a cheerleader. Now 22, she is back behind the wheel. Taylor’s victory came at Millbridge Speedway in May.

Both drivers are expected to be on hand when the Quad Cities 150 is held at the Davenport Speedway, August 25-27. This event features the CASE World of Outlaws Late Models racing all three nights. The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series will be highlighted on Aug. 26-27.

The Quad Cities 150, presented by Hoker Trucking LLC, is more than just racing. A car show, truck show, bags tourney, Toys for Tots charity drive, and many more activities are planned for the event. The Davenport Speedway is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. More information can be found here.

The World of Outlaws Late Models will make a second trip to Iowa with their return to Davenport Speedway The Series will be in town for another three-night tour on the banks of the Mississippi River on August 25-27. Saturday’s finale will pay $30,000-to-win for the second straight year.

For the first time ever, the Xtreme Outlaws Midgets will join the Late Models on Aug. 26-27, battling for $4,000 each night.

Hoker Trucking for the second year will have a Hoker’s Haul for Toys for Tots. The Marines will be on hand to collect the toys with the goal to fill a trailer before the races. For more information, visit here.



SUPPORT DIVISIONS

IMCA Modifieds



TO WIN AMOUNT

$10,000.00



TOTAL PURSE

$208,600.00



FEATURE LAPS LENGTH

40

OPTIONS & PRICES

General Admission Grandstands

3-Day: $90 (Thurs-Sat)

2-Day: $70 (Fri-Sat)

Thursday: $30

Friday: $35

Saturday: $40

Kids: 12-under FREE

Vehicle parking in pit area: $30/week

ATV /Golf Cart passes: $30/week

CAMPING AT MISSISSIPPI VALLEY FAIRGROUNDS

No reservations are being taken. First come, first serve. Fees will be collected upon arrival. Tent Camping – $60 for three days, $20 extra if arriving on Wednesday. Dry Camping – $90 for three days, $30 extra if arriving on Wednesday. Hook Ups – $150 for three days, $50 extra if arriving on Wednesday.

CAMPING INFO: Eelectric hookup, non-electric, onsite, sanitary facility, showers, waste services