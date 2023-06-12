The Y Quad Cities Junior Rowing Team returned from the 28th U.S. Rowing Youth National Championship Regatta in Sarasota, Florida, with the Gold, Silver and Bronze. This year’s event was the largest ever with 835 entries from 225 clubs across the country bringing in just over 4,000 athletes, a news release says.

Alexa Mueller and Olivia Meskan won the Women’s Youth 2x race by an impressive 2.5 length margin (5.6 seconds). Nikhil Ramaraju and Aden Anderson were in a tight battle with two other boats and brought home a silver. Violet Meskan and Lily Collins won a bronze medal in the

Women’s U17 2x.

The rest of the team also did well. Erin Morley, Maddy Finchman and Sophia Ramaraju both made it into their A finals, and our youngest rowers, Graham Matlock and Isabella Sels both got into the B finals on the national stage.

NikhilRamaraju, Aden Anderson, Alexa Mueller, Olivia Meskan, Lily Collins and Violet Meskan. (Peter Sharis)