The 45th annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic will be held at the Davenport Speedway on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Yankee Dirt Track Classic is usually held at 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa. In August, promoters of 300 Raceway announced that the race originally scheduled for Sept.2-3 had been cancelled. The move to Davenport is only for 2022. The race will return to 300 Raceway in 2023. a news release says.

The Yankee was first run at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids in 1978. The event has been run every year since then, with the exception of 2018, because of a rain out.

The racing action on Friday, Sept. 23 will feature IMCA Late Models, IMCA Stock Cars, and a 4-cylinder Enduro. Late Models and Stock Cars will each race for $1,045-to-win. The Enduro will pay a walloping $2,645 to the winner. There will also be practice sessions open to all classes.

The Super Late Model Racing takes center stage on Saturday, Sept. 24. The late models will be a combined Hoker Trucking East Series and Malvern Bank West Series event. A $6,045 top prize awaits the winner of the A-Main.

The Super Late Models will be joined on track by IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, Outlaw Street Stocks, and Mini Late Models. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, and Outlaw Street Stocks, will each race for $1,045-to-win.

Grandstand admission for Friday’s race is $15 for adults, kids (ages 5-12) are $5, kids 4 & under are free. Sarurday’s ticket prices are $22 for adults, kids (ages 5-12) are $5, kids 4 & under are free.

Additional information on the 45th annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic is available here.