The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) has new ways to have fun and help needy animals.

Yappy Hour ends the work week on Friday, October 6 from 5-8 p.m. at The Iconic Event & Reception Venue, 1725 Second Avenue in Rock Island. Animal lovers can enjoy music from Phyllis & One Shark, a food truck, a permanent jewelry vendor, raffles and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit QCAWC and its programs. Click here for more information.

QCAWC’s trivia night is Saturday, November 4 and tables are on sale now. The trivia action happens from 5-8 p.m. at the Camden Centre, 2701 First Street E in Milan. All funds raised at the trivia night go to QCAWC. Click here for more information.