Yellow brick road can lead to understanding each other and preventing bullying

Ballet Quad Cities has partnered with Pleasant Valley schools to use familiar tales to help prevent bullying.

Many of us grew up watching the Wizard of Oz for entertainment, but now the story is being used to teach students about accepting other’s differences and forming unlikely friendships. The production of “Dorothy Goes to Oz” is geared to students of all age groups and comes right in the middle of National Bullying Prevention Month.

Students emphasized how important it is to step in when you witness bullying and how their school has prepared them to tackle the topic.