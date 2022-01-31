You can follow the yellow brick road with a unique event Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Redstone Room in River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport.

It’s the Yellow Brick Road Tour, which brings the enchanted Emerald City to town in search of emerging and untapped DJ talent. The nationwide tour is presented by Dancefestopia Music Festival, which started in 2019 and has grown into one of the largest festival-sponsored discovery tours in the nation, according to an event release.

The winners of each Yellow Brick Tour stop are given the opportunity to showcase their talent at Dancefestopia 2022, an electronic dance festival to be held Sept. 8-11, in the heart of Kansas. They will be giving out tickets to #DFT2022 at each event, so show up and support your scene.

Dancefestopia itself started in 2011 and has grown into a premier electronic dance festival, according to the RME website.

“Dancefestopia is a home of happiness, love, and celebration — an escape from life’s pain, stresses, and uncertainties,” according to the event Facebook page. “We carve out our own beautiful space on Earth and dance with our tribe. This is Dancefestopia. Join us in the Emerald City as we celebrate our 10 year anniversary on September 8-11th, 2022. A weekend curated for you featuring art, forest camping, 200+ artists, world-class production, four stages, and much more.”

The Redstone Room event costs $15 for general admission, with tickets available HERE. Learn more about the Yellow Brick Road Tour at Dancefestopia.com/tour, or its Facebook page.