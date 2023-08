A major trucking company with service in the Quad Cities has laid off 3,000 workers in Illinois.

According to reports, about 90 of those jobs were at the Yellow Corporation trucking terminal in Rock Island. Yellow reported the layoffs to the Illinois Department of Commerce, and the company is reportedly working on a bankruptcy filing.

Yellow had been the country’s third-largest trucking company, with as many as 30,000 workers nationwide. Yellow’s major customers included Walmart and Home Depot.