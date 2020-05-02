Yes! Hy-Vee does have bananas, and they’re free!

Hy-Vee is giving away more than 32,000 bananas.

Customers can get the free bananas courtesy of the Dole Food Company at a contactless, drive-thru event on Tuesday, May 5 at NorthPark Mall.

Hy-Vee will give out one bag containing two bunches of organic bananas (approximately 12 bananas per bag) to customers starting at 4pm and continue until 6pm, or until supplies run out.

The bananas will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis on the south side of the mall off of West Kimberly Road, in the JCPenney parking lot. They will be loaded into customer’s vehicles using a contactless method to limit physical contact. Workers will also be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures.

No walk-ups are allowed.

Hy-Vee and Dole Food Company both believe it’s important for everyone to have access to healthy produce, especially during this time of need. Approximately 2,600 families will benefit from the 13,440 pounds of donated bananas.

NorthPark Mall is donating the space for the event.