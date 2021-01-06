Yet another car flips in multi-vehicle Tuesday crash

Slick road conditions have contributed to numerous rollover crashes throughout the Quad-Cities, and yet another such accident happened shortly before 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in Moline.
On the 2600 block of 41st Street, a car flipped over three times during a three-vehicle crash. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw debris and parts of cars littered all over the street. The flipped car was missing a tire.
41st Street was closed from Avenue of the Cities to 26th Avenue. All three vehicles were towed from the scene.
We do not know whether anyone was ticketed or whether anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.