Yet another car flips in multi-vehicle Tuesday crash

Slick road conditions have contributed to numerous rollover crashes throughout the Quad-Cities, and yet another such accident happened shortly before 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in Moline.

On the 2600 block of 41st Street, a car flipped over three times during a three-vehicle crash. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw debris and parts of cars littered all over the street. The flipped car was missing a tire.

41st Street was closed from Avenue of the Cities to 26th Avenue. All three vehicles were towed from the scene.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed or whether anyone was injured.

41st Street is blocked from Avenue Of The Cities until 26th Avenue. pic.twitter.com/rIbIvhI8Q3 — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) January 6, 2021

There is significant damage to 3 vehicles. There is debris and car parts all over 41st Street. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/S7OOB9NH63 — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) January 6, 2021