YMCA facilities staying at partial capacity despite eased restrictions

The YMCA facilities have been operating at half capacity for a few weeks, but they won’t go all out at 100 percent Friday.

They plan to only allow enough people where six foot social distancing can be practice.

Workout machines are spaced six feet apart and group fitness classes have participant limits.

“Trying to keep that social distancing, keeping people 6 feet apart,” said Marli Apt, group exercise director. “Also making sure that we’re sanitizing and cleaning all of our areas more than even what we would have normally done in the past so making sure if we’re using plates, dumbbells and all of those things that everything is being cleaned.”

When people come in, they have to get their temperature taken. Anyone whose temperature is higher than 100.3 won’t be allowed in.

Staff members are wearing masks, but anyone going to workout is not required to.