YMCA Giving Tree to benefit kids in need; Seeking sponsors for toys

Since 2005, the Two Rivers YMCA Caring Tree program has helped nearly 1,000 families in the Quad Cities community during the Christmas holiday season by encouraging group and community members to sponsor children by giving gifts.

Every year, they display a Christmas tree in their lobby with tags that people can pull and use to purchase gifts unique to that child. The child’s name is kept private.

Gifts are then wrapped by YMCA staff and volunteers and presented to families at the special Gift-Giving event, which will be a drive-by event this year.

Tags from the tree can be picked up until December 14 at the Two Rivers YMCA in Moline.

If you would like to volunteer to help wrap gifts, please contact Daisy Moran for more information: dmoran@ymcatr.org