The Bettendorf YMCA is still looking for donations for their annual campaign to help send kids to summer camp.

The YMCA’s annual campaign started in September, and their goal is $115,000.

Currently, they still need to raise $15,000.

Angelia Aldrich from Moline was able to send her three kids to summer camp due to scholarships they received from the Bettendorf YMCA.

“The kids were able to have a great time. They were not stuck at home during the summer,” said Aldrich.

“They were able just to go and associate with other children. They were able to just get out and have a great time.”

Executive Director Luis Leal says they started raising money for their summer camp last fall, but now, they have only a week to meet their goal.

“The Bettendorf YMCA … our goal is $115,000. This year, we’re about $15,000 shy of that as a whole because we’re part of the association of the YMCA of the Mississippi Valley. We’re about $100,000 away from our goal,” said Leal. “It facilitates the opportunity to help the community, so their funds donors pledge into that, and we use those funds to, in turn, scholarship the community.”

People can drop off monetary donations at the YMCA’s front desk, and members can pledge to donate over time.

“We want people to come in and ask about these scholarships; join the Y so we can help them,” said Leal. “Nobody will be turned away because that’s what we use these scholarships for.”

Aldrich says the donations make a difference in both the camp and the kids it helps.

“It helps out a lot,” said Aldrich. “It gives kids the opportunities and, again, provides a lot of fun for them.”

The first day of summer camp is June 6.