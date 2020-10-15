YMCA inside Davenport West High School closed following overnight fire

Crews responded to a structure fire at the YMCA inside Davenport West High School around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

The YMCA inside Davenport West High School is closed to visitors until further notice due to an overnight structure fire.

Crews arrived at the 3500 block of W. Locust Street around 2:30 a.m. in response to a sauna catching fire.

When Local 4 News arrived as the only station at the scene, firefighters were spotted standing on the roof of the building as they extinguished the flames.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky reported the area smelled “very smoky.”

The fire chief says there was fire damage and smoke damage done to the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The YMCA was originally supposed to open to visitors 4 a.m. Thursday.

There is no word yet on when it will be reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.